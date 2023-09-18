Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.14 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

