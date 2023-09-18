MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $564.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

MSCI Stock Down 1.6 %

MSCI stock opened at $530.08 on Monday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $23,528,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

