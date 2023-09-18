MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.14.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $530.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.83. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

