Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

