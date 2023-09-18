Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.33 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

