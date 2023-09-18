Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $426,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,184 shares of company stock worth $10,862,710 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

