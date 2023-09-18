Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $225,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

