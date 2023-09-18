Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,476 shares of company stock worth $33,752,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.86 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -501.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

