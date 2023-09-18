Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $310.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

