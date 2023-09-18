Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,420 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $36,438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,933,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,883,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

