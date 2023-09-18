Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.