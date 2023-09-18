Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM stock opened at $113.14 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.