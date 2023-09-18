Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $154.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

