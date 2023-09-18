Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Position Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 435.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Oppenheimer worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 211.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.19 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $287,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

