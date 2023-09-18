Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OBNK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $880.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

