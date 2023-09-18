Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $81.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

