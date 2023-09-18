Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8370672 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.