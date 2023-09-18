Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $225,120.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $16.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

