PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. PG&E has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

