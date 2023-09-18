Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $783.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

