Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.