Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.