Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO opened at $342.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.