Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Sells $149,656.80 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

PBH stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

