Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Sells $149,656.80 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %
PBH stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.