ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,293,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

