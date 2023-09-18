ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 57,623 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 242,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $56.90 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

