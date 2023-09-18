ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,668,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,533,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Centene by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,427,000 after purchasing an additional 133,179 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 6,221.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

