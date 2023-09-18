ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,338,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $172.72 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.14 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

