ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

