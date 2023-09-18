ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $211.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

