ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,279 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.86 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

