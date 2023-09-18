ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 35,469 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

