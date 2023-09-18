ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

