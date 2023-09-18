ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

