ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $205.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.05. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

