ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 874,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.55 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

