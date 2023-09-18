ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

A opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

