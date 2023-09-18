ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after purchasing an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

