ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,144.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,912.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,952.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.34. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

