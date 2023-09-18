ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $392.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PH. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

