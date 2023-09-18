ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.