ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,128,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.