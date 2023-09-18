ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $128.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

