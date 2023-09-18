ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,168.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,354.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

