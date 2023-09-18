ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Raymond James by 198.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

