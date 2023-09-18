ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 38,856 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WASH

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.