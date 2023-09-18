ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $235.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.