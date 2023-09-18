ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of ACGL opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

