ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Merchants worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 928,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

