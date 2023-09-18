ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,529.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,505.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,510.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

